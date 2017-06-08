NCC wins European Quality Achievement award 2017 – National Accord
|
National Accord
|
NCC wins European Quality Achievement award 2017
National Accord
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has won the European Society for Quality Research (ESQR) award. The Commission, which is winning the award for the second year in a row, got the Platinum category award for Quality Achievements 2017 …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!