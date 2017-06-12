NCC Wins European Quality Achievement Award 2017

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has won the European Society for Quality Research (ESQR) award.

The Commission, which is winning the award for the second year running, got the Platinum category award for Quality Achievements 2017.

This was “in recognition of its outstanding commitment, support and efforts to endorse and approve achievements in Quality Management.

The award ceremony, which took place in London, United Kingdom recently, was a follow up to the 2016 edition where NCC won for Best practices. It held in Brussels, Belgium and NCC was rated in the Gold category.

The hosts, European Society for Quality Research (ESQR), an affiliate of the European Union (EU), had no fewer than 60 countries participated in the award ceremony out of which the NCC won the European Award for Quality Achievement 2017.

The award was received by the Director Public Affairs, NCC, Mr. Tony Ojobo, on behalf of the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta.

“The NCC’s management style, impact on the community that it serves and the professional way it carries out its regulatory activities in supervising a sector that contributes immensely to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigeria, were some of the considerations for the award,” Ojobo said.

The organisers referred to investors’ confidence in the Nigerian Telecommunications sector as a result of the transparent regulatory activities of the NCC, Ojobo added.

The ESQR convention in Brussels, Belgium yearly gives awards to selected organisations, Public administrations and companies from Europe, Asia, the Americas, Africa and Australia in recognition of their outstanding commitment and results in quality management strategies.

Top companies, public administrations and organisations which excel in their services/products and continue to push the limits of quality with innovations received the European Award for Best Practices 2016 for their hard-work and achievements in the presence of the International Business Community.

