NCF boss counsels on herdsmen menace

By Gabriel Olawale

The Executive Director of Nigerian Conservation Foundation NCF, Mr. Adeniyi Karunwi has raised alarm over the pace of forest degradation in the country, saying it remains a major factor for herdsmen migration.

Karunwi, who spoke at the National Stakeholders’ summit on “Green Recovery Nigeria” regretted that within a few years, Nigeria’s forest cover which was over 40 percent has been degraded to less than five percent and nobody is talking about it.

He warned that the massacre being perpetuated by Fulani herdsmen in different parts of Nigeria will continue until the country drove its forests back to the minimum global standard of at least 25 percent.

According to him, “Deforestation in several parts of the Northern States has exposed the grass land to dry up fast which makes the Fulani herdsmen migrate to the Southern part of the country in search of greener pasture for their cattle.

The post NCF boss counsels on herdsmen menace appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

