NCS hands over 2 Range Rover vehicles suspected to be stolen to INTERPOL

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Tin-Can Island Port Command has handed over to the International Police Organisation (INTERPOL) two Range Rover SUV jeeps suspected to be stolen.

According to a statement on Friday by the Public Relations Officer, Mr Uche Ejesieme, the Area Controller, Comptroller Bashar Yusuf, said that the interception was sequel to intelligence report from the INTERPOL.

He said that the vehicles loaded in a 40ft container No. UACN 548368/1 was imported from Washington D.C , U.S. and declared as Toyota Tundra and Chevrolet Cruiz with some bicycles.

Yusuf said that based on intelligence report made available to Customs by INTERPOL, all consignments from the U.S. were placed on high surveillance to ensure that the suspected container was tracked.

“The vessel was monitored from the port of loading to Tin-Can Island Port and intercepted on arrival.

“The vehicles are a gold-coloured Range Rover SUV 2014 with Chassis No.SALGS2VFGEA126188 and another black coloured Range Rover SUV 2015 with Chassis No SALGS37FOFA239330,’’ the controller said.

He said that the service was ready to partner and share intelligence with all agencies both foreign and local in furtherance of inter-agency collaboration and synergy.

Yusuf said that the interception would portray the country in good light, considering the efforts of the service in ensuring that the exhibits were tracked.

He implored the perpetrators to desist from acts capable of bringing the nation to disrepute, particularly in this era of information technology where interception of this nature would be internet-based.

The controller said that the service would resist any attempt by any individual or organisation to use Nigeria as a conduit pipe for illicit transactions.

Yusuf said that INTERPOL Nigeria would subject the vehicles to due diligence investigation and would eventually use internal mechanism to repatriate the vehicles to the U.S.

The post NCS hands over 2 Range Rover vehicles suspected to be stolen to INTERPOL appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

