NCS Partners Army on Security

In order to improve security across the country, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has expressed its readiness to partner with the Nigeria Army. The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone C, Owerri, Comptroller Bukar Amajam stated this when he hosted the Brigade Commander 34 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Hamza I. Bature and members of his entourage who came on a courtesy visit. While receiving the Brigade Commander, the FOU, Zone C in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASCI Chioma Onuoha quoted Amajam expressing his delight at the visit.

