NCS Partners BUMWAN

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has concluded plans to partner Business and Maritime Writers Association of Nigeria (BUMWAN) to enhance investigative journalism in the country, especially in the maritime industry.

Besides investigative journalism, the partnership is also aimed at achieving balance reportage as well as enhances civil paramilitary relationship.

Customs Area Controller (CAC), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Port Harcourt Area II Command, Onne Rivers State, Comptroller Bashir Abubakar dropped the hint in the Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt when the national executives of BUMWAN paid him a courtesy call in his office.

His words: “The command will partner with Business and Maritime Writers Association of Nigeria to create balance reportage on activities in its area command. Journalist should always imbibe the culture of investigative journalism in the discharge of their duties aimed to balance their report and create synergies and partnership in the society.

“Journalism is a noble profession with an inherent tendency to check and balance societal ills and entrench stability in the society and as such practitioners should always take pains and patience to ensure information disseminated are objective, fair, accurate and balance with a view to create stability in the society.

“My assignment here as the Customs Area Controller is to ensure documentation are proper and correct in compliance with the fiscal policies aimed to generate more revenue to the Federal Government of Nigeria and enhance trade facilitation in line with the three point agenda of the Comptroller General of Customs, Colonel Ibrahim Hameed Ali (retired)”.

Abubakar opined that as the CAC, he will not condone any action or inactions that are capable or inimical to the smooth cargo documentation and clearance at the Onne port just as he warned that any stakeholder found wanton will be sanctioned or dealt with in accordance with the law.

According to him, his doors are wide open to genuine and law-abiding stakeholders with a view to create synergies capable at generating more revenue to the Federal Government and block any possible loopholes.

National President, BUMWAN, Mr. Tony Nzekwe had in his remarks assured the CAC of the association readiness to co-operate with NCS in information dissemination so that it can achieve its set goals and objectives.

Nzekwe asserted that BUMWAN will always enforce due compliance on investigative journalism on all members in line with the code of ethnic of the journalism profession.

