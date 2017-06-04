Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NDC didn’t lose election because of ‘lame horse’ – Rawlings replies Mahama on June 4 – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

NDC didn't lose election because of 'lame horse' – Rawlings replies Mahama on June 4
Myjoyonline.com
Former President Jerry Rawlings has marked the 38th anniversary of June 4 uprising with a fiery monologue castigating the erstwhile Mahama administration which he labelled as a government of 'sickening' greed. Struggling to restrain himself, the former …
Blame Game NDC lost 2016 election for abandoning ideals of June 4 revolution – RawlingsPulse.com.gh
Rawlings calls for complete overhaul of NDCCitifmonline
Let's Rededicate Ourselves To Values Of June 4 – Mahama To NDCPeace FM Online
YEN.COM.GH
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.