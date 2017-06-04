NDC didn’t lose election because of ‘lame horse’ – Rawlings replies Mahama on June 4 – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
NDC didn't lose election because of 'lame horse' – Rawlings replies Mahama on June 4
Myjoyonline.com
Former President Jerry Rawlings has marked the 38th anniversary of June 4 uprising with a fiery monologue castigating the erstwhile Mahama administration which he labelled as a government of 'sickening' greed. Struggling to restrain himself, the former …
Blame Game NDC lost 2016 election for abandoning ideals of June 4 revolution – Rawlings
Rawlings calls for complete overhaul of NDC
Let's Rededicate Ourselves To Values Of June 4 – Mahama To NDC
