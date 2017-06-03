Pages Navigation Menu

NDDC, Air Force Plant Trees To Mark World Environment Day – CHANNELS TELEVISION

NDDC, Air Force Plant Trees To Mark World Environment Day
NDDC Gives Contractors 30 Days to Return to Site The Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) and the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, have planted different species of trees at the Port Harcourt Air Force Base, as part of activities to mark this year's
