NDDC, Air Force Plant Trees To Mark World Environment Day

CHANNELS TELEVISION

NDDC Gives Contractors 30 Days to Return to Site The Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) and the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, have planted different species of trees at the Port Harcourt Air Force Base, as part of activities to mark this year's …

Group seeks more funding for NNDC The Nation Newspaper



all 2 news articles »