NDDC moves to improve image —Brambaifa

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HAR-COURT— Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has assured that it will change its negative image of a corrupt institution.

Speaking yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State at a reception in his honour by a group, Last Eleven, the member representing Bayelsa State on the new board of the commission, Professor Nelson Brambaifa, said it was disheartening when they assumed office to be confronted with image of the commission as a very corrupt intervention agency.

Brambaifa said the new board of the commission had resolved to change the ugly narrative, assuring that most of the abandoned projects of the commission in Bayelsa State with value for the people would be revisited.

“We are going to change the narrative of NDDC as the most corrupt agency. We want to empower youths. Unfortunately it appears the highest number of abandoned projects of the commission are in Bayelsa State. Some of the projects have been abandoned since 2004. We will stop this attitude” he said.

Brambaifa who thanked the group for the reception assured that the new board of the commission will make substantial impact in terms of project delivery in Bayelsa this time around.

Earlier in his remark , Chairman of the event, Professor Kimse Okoko lauded the appointment of Prof Brambaifa to the board of the commission, expressing hope that the new board will change the ugly story of the commission in the region.

He described the commission as a necessary organ for development of the region but regretted that political interventions had been the problem of the place in the past. He said he was sure that the new board was set to affect the region positively.

