NDDC seeks UN support to develop Niger Delta

Mr Nsima Ekere, Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), says the commission needs collaboration and support of the United Nations to develop the Niger Delta. Ekere, who made the call when a UN delegation visited the commission on Friday in Port Harcourt, said that such support would fast track development of the […]

