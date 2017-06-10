Pages Navigation Menu

NDDC seeks UN support to develop Niger Delta

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Mr Nsima Ekere,  Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), says the commission needs collaboration and support of the United Nations to develop the Niger Delta. Ekere, who made the call when a UN delegation visited the commission on Friday in Port Harcourt, said that such support would fast track development of the […]

