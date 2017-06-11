Pages Navigation Menu

NDDC supports Fair Life Africa to celebrate with children in Delta

Posted on Jun 11, 2017

By Festus Ahon

IN a complete show of love, a socio-educational and youth growth organization, with support from Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other partners, Fair Life Africa Foundation, has celebrated with school children, orphanages, and street kids in Delta State.

The event was part of activities to  mark the Children’s Day, aimed at celebrating “childhood”. The group held the celebration separately at Asaba, Ughelli, Warri, Sapele, Ozoro, Kwale and Agbor.

The event’s coordinator, Mr Gab Nwachukwu, in his speech at Ughelli, explained the purpose of the project, adding that “Fair Life Africa Foundation is committed to the mind and qualitative education of children.

“We look for avenues to ensure children actively participate in extra-curricular activities that promote fuller lives”.

He said the children were drawn from Rose Ilogbo’s Motherless & Babies Home, Orem Orphanage Home, Afiesere, Pro Labore Dei, Asaba, Mother of Divine Grace and St Banabas, Asaba in addition to several schools.

In his response, a school teacher from Enenurhure Primary School, Mr Lucky Chadiri, thanked the organizers for celebrating with the children.

