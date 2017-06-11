NDDC supports Fair Life Africa to celebrate with children in Delta

By Festus Ahon

IN a complete show of love, a socio-educational and youth growth organization, with support from Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other partners, Fair Life Africa Foundation, has celebrated with school children, orphanages, and street kids in Delta State.

The event was part of activities to mark the Children’s Day, aimed at celebrating “childhood”. The group held the celebration separately at Asaba, Ughelli, Warri, Sapele, Ozoro, Kwale and Agbor.

The event’s coordinator, Mr Gab Nwachukwu, in his speech at Ughelli, explained the purpose of the project, adding that “Fair Life Africa Foundation is committed to the mind and qualitative education of children.

“We look for avenues to ensure children actively participate in extra-curricular activities that promote fuller lives”.

He said the children were drawn from Rose Ilogbo’s Motherless & Babies Home, Orem Orphanage Home, Afiesere, Pro Labore Dei, Asaba, Mother of Divine Grace and St Banabas, Asaba in addition to several schools.

In his response, a school teacher from Enenurhure Primary School, Mr Lucky Chadiri, thanked the organizers for celebrating with the children.

The post NDDC supports Fair Life Africa to celebrate with children in Delta appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

