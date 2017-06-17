N/Delta Ministry to fish out ghost workers in NDDC, orders staff audit

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

MINISTER of Niger Delta, Pastor Usani Uguru has ordered a staff audit in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, in order to fish out ghost workers.

The Minister, handed down the order yesterday at the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, saying that staff of the Commission should submit their details through their departments to the Managing Director, Mr. Nsima Ekere within seven days.

His words: “Submit to your Managing Director your nominal roles, date of recruitment, current status. I want this done within seven days.”

He also warned against 10 percent syndrome, stressing that any staff caught collecting ten percent from contractors would be severely dealt with, adding that steps should be taken to change the poor image of the commission.

His words: “10 percent syndrome must stop. No file should stay on any table for more than 24 hours. Contractors should not be encouraged to hang around the commission struggling to see that their files are attended to. This is only possible when you don’t delay files. Don’t make money by delaying files. Shun things that give NDDC bad image. “, he said.

Continuing, he said the Ministry would soon commence an audit of projects in the commission.

Earlier, Managing Director of the commission, Mr. Nsima Ekere said the commission was in the process of deleting stalled projects running into about N200 billion from its balance sheet.

