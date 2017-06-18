NDLEA seize N225 trillion cocaine, heroin at Lagos ports

Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah said the Agency has seized over 15,064kg of cocaine and heroin worth 225 trillion naira at the Tin-Can and Apapa Ports.

Abdallah said drug barons often target the ports for illicit drug activities, but the agency will resist their scheming. The drugs include; 14,813.40kg of cocaine and 251.22kg of heroin.

According to the NDLEA boss, “the seaports are high risk drug trafficking locations because of the movement of large volume of consignments. Official record of drug seizures at the ports underscores the volatility of the ports in drug trafficking. Since 2006, the Agency has seized over 15,064kg of cocaine and heroin at the Lagos ports.

“The country cannot afford to condone this criminal trade because such huge proceeds in the hands of drugs cartels is threatening. We shall continue to screen incoming and outgoing vessels, thereby making the ports impregnable to drug trafficking organisations.”

Abdallah added that the presence of the NDLEA at the ports is of immense economic and security benefit to the country and that the Agency will maintain alertness and frustrate any action targeted at disrupting her operations at the seaports.

Some of the spectacular drug seizures made at the ports include 14.2 metric tons of cocaine imported from Chile and intercepted in June 2006 at the Tin Can Island Port, Lagos. The drug, which was concealed in a shipment of white cement was rated the single largest seizure of cocaine in Africa and fifth largest in the world.

The NDLEA boss called on port operators to collaborate and support the Agency in ensuring zero tolerance for drug trafficking at the ports.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News and World Healdines – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – National and International News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

