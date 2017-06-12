Ndokwa youths allege marginalisation

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—NDOKWA Youths Association, NEYA, has said that there was no government presence in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state, calling on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to, as a matter of urgency, site and fast-track development projects in the area.

The youths, in a nine- point communiqué at the end of their general meeting in Ashaka, said that the proposed Aboh Polytechnic and Ashaka Modern Secondary School needed government attention.

The communiqué, by the youths’ president, Mr Chukwuemaka Simeon and other leaders of the group, appealed to the governor to consider the rehabilitation of Aboh-Akarai, Umuolu-Adai- Utuokwu-Onyiah Road, the Aballa-Oshimili- Utchi-Okpai Road as well as Igbuwu-Ibrede, Lagos-Iyede-Iyeale-Ame Onogbouor-Akarai Road and Ibedeni-Ase Road, due to their economic importance to the people of Ndokwa East.

Expressing dismay over the number of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC projects that were abandoned over the years, they listed some of the projects to include Okpai shore protection, Oloa Ossisa Aballa Obodo road, Ibedeni Osafu, Ase and Asaba Ase Road.

They called on the Senator representing Delta North in the Senate, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi to intervene with a view to ensuring that work commenced on the various NDDC abandoned projects.

The youths said DESOPADEC and NDDC were completing projects in other parts of the state while the ones in Ndokwa East, an oil rich local council were abandoned out-rightly.

They also condemned the absence and neglect of corporate social responsibility by the oil companies operating in the locality, calling on Sterling Global to as a matter of urgency construct standard roads in Okpai, one of the host communities.

The post Ndokwa youths allege marginalisation appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

