NDPHC Cancels Rockson Engineering’s Transmission Project Contract – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
NDPHC Cancels Rockson Engineering's Transmission Project Contract
THISDAY Newspapers
The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited has stripped one of its contractors, Rockson Engineering, of the contract for the construction of a critical power transmission line in the eastern electricity supply loop, citing repeated failure …
Power stakeholders urge govt to develop capacity to buy power from GenCos
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!