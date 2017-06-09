NECO materials siezed by unidentified Gunmen

Unidentified persons reportedly snatched materials meant for two examination centres for the conduct of the ongoing National Examination Council in the Nasarawa-Egoon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. Confirming the report the state commissioner for Education, Mr. Ahmed Tijjani said the state government had already drafted security agents to control the situation, adding that the …

