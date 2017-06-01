Mandela Foundation calls for S African Prez Zumas removal – India Today
|
News24
|
Mandela Foundation calls for S African Prez Zumas removal
India Today
Johannesburg, Jun 1 (PTI) South African President Jacob Zuma should quit, the Nelson Mandela Foundation has demanded, asking the embattled leader to listen "to the voice of the people". Despite calls from a host of civil society organisations …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
