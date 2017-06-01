Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mandela Foundation calls for S African Prez Zumas removal – India Today

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Mandela Foundation calls for S African Prez Zumas removal
India Today
Johannesburg, Jun 1 (PTI) South African President Jacob Zuma should quit, the Nelson Mandela Foundation has demanded, asking the embattled leader to listen "to the voice of the people". Despite calls from a host of civil society organisations
Nelson Mandela Foundation calls for probe into state captureEast Coast Radio
Zuma owes SA citizens an apology: Mandela FoundationSouth African Broadcasting Corporation
South Africa: Zuma Should Listen and Step Down, Says Nelson Mandela FoundationAllAfrica.com
Eyewitness News –Daily Maverick –Huffington Post South Africa (blog) –Times LIVE
all 25 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.