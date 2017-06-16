NEMA DG, Reps member expelled from APC in Yobe, Kano States

The Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Maihaja was yesterday expelled from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe State.

The expulsion was disclosed on Wednesday in a statement issued and signed by state secretary of APC, Abubakar Bakabe and made available to journalists in Damaturu.

The party in Kano State has also expelled suspended member of the House of Representatives from Kiru/Bebeji constituency, Abdulmumini Jibrin who recently had altercations with the Yakubu Dogara leadership of the lower chamber.

At an emergency media briefing held by the executive members of the party from Bebeji local council under its chairman, Sani Kanti Ranka, it was revealed that Jibrin was expelled on allegations of causing division within the party and sabotaging the administration of the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Bakabe, in the statement said that the APC state executive council expelled Maihaja for alleged flagrant abuse of the party’s constitution. “Maihaja was accused of abusing the APC constitution by filing court action against the governorship election in Yobe State without exhausting other avenues to seek redress provided for in the party’s constitution.”

Bakabe also explained: “Section 21’D’ sub-section (V) also states that any member who files an action in court of law against the party or any of its officer on any matter relating to the discharge of the duties of the party without first exhausting the avenues for redress provided for in this constitution shall automatically stand expelled on filing such action and no appeal against the expulsion is stipulated in this cause shall be entertained until the withdrawal of the action from court by the member.”

According to Ranka, other offences of Jibrin include his role alleged in forming a parallel party leadership in all the 14 wards and at the Bebeji local government level.

Other offences stated by Ranka were “Jibrin’s misconduct to the party leadership at the national level, which even culminated in him sometimes calling for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

According to him, “All the offences go contrary to the set rules and regulations of the ruling party, APC. The party set up a committee to that effect before taking this decision. But unfortunately for him, whenever the Committee invited him to hear his own side of the complaints sent against him, always refused to come.”

The expulsion letter sent to the lawmaker reads that, “The Committee has submitted its report to the party based on these offences. And we are informing you officially that from today 15th June 2017, you stand expelled from our great party APC. This decision is reached by us to allow peace reign in our party for the local government, the state and the nation to prosper.”

All efforts to get the member’s reaction to this development proved abortive, as at the time of filing this report.

