NEPC supports export logistics centre establishment in Lagos

By Godwin Oritse

THE Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, has thrown its weight behind the proposed export processing facility to be sited at Ijora in Lagos.

The Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Chief Olusegun Awolowo, has commended the management of Lilypond Container Terminal, Ijora for planning to establish the export processing and logistics facility at the terminal.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a conference themed: Provision of seamless logistics service as panacea for economic growth,” Awolowo, said that the government will support every effort that will reduce the cost of exportable Nigerian goods.

Awolowo said that the government wants to sustain the progress so far recoded in the exportation of agricultural goods.

Similarly, convener of the Conference, Mr Las Shobande, noted that there is a need to develop a seamless logistics chain that will make export business more profitable with a view to helping the overall growth of the nation’s foreign exchange earnings.

Shobande who is also the Managing Director of Accessport, commended the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, for keying into the vision of the NEPC in developing a Standard Operating Procedure, SOP, in ports across the country.

