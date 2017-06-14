NERC laments estimated billing, may sack boards of 11 Discos

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says it has initiated a process that may lead to the sack of the management boards of the 11 electricity distribution companies (Discos) over poor performance. Commissioner for Engineering Performance and Monitoring, Prof. Frank Okafor, made the disclosure at the 16th edition of the monthly power sector operators’ meeting […]

NERC laments estimated billing, may sack boards of 11 Discos

