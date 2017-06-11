Pages Navigation Menu

NERC reminds consumers not to pay Electric bills, if they don’t get prepaid meters

Posted on Jun 11, 2017

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has sent a reminder to electricity consumers not provided with prepaid meters by March 1 to stop paying electric bills presented by Distribution Companies (DISCOs) on the basis of estimated billing methodology. The commission also ordered the DISCOs not to disconnect any such customer that refuses to pay the bills and …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

