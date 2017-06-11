Pages Navigation Menu

NERC’s Directive To Stop Estimated Billing Payment, Not Applicable To Residential Customers – DisCos – Leadership Newspapers

NERC's Directive To Stop Estimated Billing Payment, Not Applicable To Residential Customers – DisCos
The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) says directive by Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to consumers not to pay estimated electricity billings only applies to Maximum Demand (MD) customers and not residential.
