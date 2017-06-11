NERC’s Directive To Stop Estimated Billing Payment, Not Applicable To Residential Customers – DisCos – Leadership Newspapers
NERC's Directive To Stop Estimated Billing Payment, Not Applicable To Residential Customers – DisCos
The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) says directive by Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to consumers not to pay estimated electricity billings only applies to Maximum Demand (MD) customers and not residential.
NERC directs electricity consumers without prepaid meters to stop paying estimated bills
