“NERC’s Mini-Grid Regulations Will Boost Renewables Innovation”

By Chinelo Chikelu



Stakeholders in the renewable energy sector, Nigeria has applauded the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC’s), new mini-grid regulations, noting the law will boost renewables innovation, and provide electricity to the underserved and unserved Nigerian population.

Country Manager, Power For All, Ify Malo, a renewable energy advocacy organization, headquartered in the USA, said the regulation will investments in renewable energy via the use of mini-grids, while providing electricity to the underserved and unserved communities in the country.

Malo particularly emphasized the cost-reflective tariffs and the defined procedures for obtaining permits for solar mini-grids, which she described as most encouraging for renewables developers, as well as the regulations’ clear definition of the rights of mini-grid connected communities targeted at their protection.

CEO, Nigerian mini-grid developer GVE, Ifeanyi Orajaka, says the new regulation is a necessary disruption, to ensure that every Nigerian, irrespective of geographical location, will have access to electricity, and attract the much-needed private investment that will solve Nigeria’s electricity crisis.

“The adoption of off-grid renewable energy in Nigeria will increase the development of rugged, reliable, cost-effective, and localized renewable systems,” said mini-grid developer and CEO of Arnergy, Femi Adeyemo. Such systems, Adeyemo averred, are easily deployed in the electrification of rural communities, health and education facilities, leading to the general development of the nation.

The post “NERC’s Mini-Grid Regulations Will Boost Renewables Innovation” appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

