Nestle Begins ‘Cooking the Difference with Maggi’ Campaign

Nestlé Central and West Africa has announced its commitments towards 2020 to help people cook the difference with Maggi.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY, the iconic Maggi brand is on a mission to support home cooks with healthier and tastier choices, by simplifying ingredients lists, reducing salt and increasing micronutrient fortification.

“With 4600 food portions around the world prepared every second with Maggi, the changes will have a major positive impact, the statement noted.

It added: “At the forefront of this drive is the commitment to reshape Maggi’s products to emphasise the use of familiar and common ingredients that people know and have at home.

“Nestlé is also continuing to lower salt in the Maggi range. This will contribute to help people in their efforts of reducing their salt intake, meeting WHO recommendations and then reducing risks associated with high blood pressure.”

Fortification is a means Maggi uses, as it champions a healthy diet, to help prevent malnutrition in countries where daily consumption of essential micronutrients, is lacking. In 2016, Nestlé sold 65 billion of fortified servings in Central and West Africa and Maggi delivers over 100 million iron fortified cubes daily to 78 million households in Central and West Africa.

However, in Central and West Africa, where fortified Maggi stock cubes and other products are a staple for many households, the Maggi “Simply Good” summarises the commitments of the iconic brand to help cook the difference.

However, in addition to the strong commitments on improving ingredients, Nestlé in Central and West Africa revealed that it will highlight nutritional challenges by engaging with government authorities, civil society and consumers.

In Central and West Africa Region, 100per cent of Maggi products will be made with more common and familiar ingredients that consumers love and suiting local tastes and food cultures.

In addition to the iron fortification, the company will continue to improve the nutritional profile of its products, reducing by 22 per cent the salt content in its Maggi tablets and cubes in the region.

