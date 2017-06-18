Pages Navigation Menu

Nestle Milo Basketball: Govt. Secondary School, Gboko beat Wesley Girls Secondary School – The Nation Newspaper

Nestle Milo Basketball: Govt. Secondary School, Gboko beat Wesley Girls Secondary School
Government Secondary School, Gboko, Benue, on Sunday out-dunked the defending champions, Wesley Girls Secondary School 32-27 at the ongoing national finals of the Nestle Milo Secondary School Basketball in Lagos. In the keenly contested game that …

