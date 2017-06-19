Pages Navigation Menu

“Never Give Up On Your Dream” – Super Eagles’ Odion Ighalo Shares Inspiring Message

Posted on Jun 19, 2017

Nigeria and Changchun Yatai F.C‘s striker Odion Ighalo shared on his Instagram, an inspiring message about his humble beginnings. He wrote: From Ajegunle to the world, I serve a living God, this is me 11 years ago. Those earrings are not earrings, I could not even afford to buy earrings that is tape – (plaster). I am a […]

The post “Never Give Up On Your Dream” – Super Eagles’ Odion Ighalo Shares Inspiring Message appeared first on BellaNaija.

