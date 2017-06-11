New Bitcoin.com Podcast Episode with Charlie Shrem and Anthony Di Iorio of Jaxx

This week Bitcoin.com’s podcast host Richard Jacobs talks with the ‘bitcoin folk hero’ Charlie Shrem, and the Jaxx Wallet founder and CEO Anthony Di Iorio.

Also read: Bitcoin.com Podcast Episode with Stephen Pair of Bitpay

Charlie Shrem a is well-known entrepreneur in the cryptocurrency space, known for running the company Bitinstant during bitcoin’s early years. Anthony Di Iorio is known for co-founding Ethereum, his Toronto-based firm Decentral and more recently the multi-blockchain wallet platform Jaxx. Both Shrem and Di Iorio are good friends and on May 8 Jaxx hired Shrem as the startup’s Director of Business and Community Development.

Shrem and Di Iorio discuss the ‘Decentral Project’ which revolves around the multi-blockchain application Jaxx. Di Iorio says that Jaxx gives any user full control over the keys to all their digital assets. Today’s technologies like the Internet and smartphones are allowing everyone to have different aspects of their lives in one space, says Di Iorio, and that’s what Jaxx is trying to accomplish with blockchain assets.

It’s just an intro of what we are trying to achieve — to put people in control of their whole digital world — What our customers are looking for is a single place where they can have all their digital assets.

Shrem details that there are an extremely low amount of wallet services that support two to three cryptocurrencies. Jaxx allows users to hold fifteen digital assets Shrem details, instead of forcing people to leave money on exchanges or download multiple apps Jaxx allows people to securely store a wide variety of tokens. The ultimate vision for Jaxx is much like the web browsers function as a single interface to the whole Internet, Jaxx aims to be a single interface for ID management, multiple currency wallet use cases, private key storage, and more.

Check out Bitcoin.com’s podcast here with more from Charlie Shrem and Anthony Di Iorio as they detail future plans for Jaxx as well as discuss the growing landscape of Initial Coin Offerings (ICO).

What do you think about the Jaxx wallet? Let us know in the comments below.

Images courtesy of Bitcoin.com, and Jaxx.io.

Want to create your own secure cold storage paper wallet? Check our tools section today.

The post New Bitcoin.com Podcast Episode with Charlie Shrem and Anthony Di Iorio of Jaxx appeared first on Bitcoin News.

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

