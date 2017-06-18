Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Catch? Lilian Esoro And Bolanle Ninalowo Get Cozy In New Picture

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood Actress, Lilian Esoro has made a new friend in Sexy Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo. Well, we might assume they are together as she wrote “Osheyyyyyyy it’s time for some Jay and Bey time. Are you ready for this. They won’t see us coming.” Jay and Bey kwa? Aunty Lilian, Tell us something we don’t know.

The post New Catch? Lilian Esoro And Bolanle Ninalowo Get Cozy In New Picture appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.