New Dad Jay Z announces June Release Date for Upcoming “4:44” Album

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Rapper and recent father of twins Jay Z has announced his next album 4:44 to be released on the 30th of June, 2017. The news comes a day after reports arrive that he and his wife Beyoncé have welcomed the birth of their twins. A 30-second clip of a short film starring Mahershala Ali and Danny Glover surfaced earlier […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

