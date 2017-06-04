Pages Navigation Menu

New Film Alert! Ramsey Nouah & Omoni Oboli Star in ‘My Wife & I’

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in News, Nollywood

Nollywood stars Ramsey Nouah and Omoni Oboli feature in a new comedy film titled  ‘My Wife & I’. The hilarious comedy which is about love, marriage and everything in between, features more stars like Jemima Osunde, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Sambasa Nzeribe and many more. The film was directed by BProducer and produced by Inkblot and […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

