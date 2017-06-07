New Hampshire Governor Signs Bitcoin MSB Exemption Into Law
The governor of New Hampshire has signed a bill into law that exempts digital currency traders from the state’s money transmission regulations.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!