New match ball for 2017/18 EPL season unveiled

American sportswear company, Nike has released images of the new match ball that will be used in the Premier League next season. The match ball, tagged ‘Nike Ordem V’ is the 17th Premier League ball to be produced by the American sportswear giants since they took over from Mitre as the competition’s match ball provider in 2001, according to the Telegraph. While introducing the new match ball, Premier League’s official website said:

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

