New Music: D-Truce feat. 3rty – Butterfly

After teasing with a 4 track playlist on his birthday titled “23 To Life” and amazing live performances at all four stops of his “Young Kulture” joint tour, X3M Music act; D-Truce serves his first official single of the year. The song is titled “Butterfly” and tells the story of a Lagos Playboy turned side-piece, who wants no […]

The post New Music: D-Truce feat. 3rty – Butterfly appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

