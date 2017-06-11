New Music: D’Banj feat. Harrysong & Wande Coal – It’s Not A Lie
DB Records superstar And Nigerian singer, D’Banj finally premieres his highly anticipated single – ‘It’s Not A Lie’. The new tune features Alter Plate huncho Harrysong and Black Diamond frontliner– Wande Coal. Get “It’s Not A Lie” here
The post New Music: D’Banj feat. Harrysong & Wande Coal – It’s Not A Lie appeared first on BellaNaija.
Comments
