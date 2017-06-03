New Music: Erigga – Yab Them (Before The Trip Freestyle)

While we anticipate the release of ‘A Trip To The South’, Erigga decides to drop a freestyle titled ‘Yab Them’ (Before The Trip). On this track, Erigga speaks against the actions of the Police especially men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Listen and Download below: Download

The post New Music: Erigga – Yab Them (Before The Trip Freestyle) appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

