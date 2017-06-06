New Music Laylizzy – ‘Slay’ – Pulse Nigeria
|
New Music Laylizzy – 'Slay'
Pulse Nigeria
'Slay' is a song about you feeling great, being fresh, stylish and waking up to a world of endless possibilities and success. Published: 3 minutes ago; Ayodele Johnson. Print; eMail · Laylizzy's 'Slay' single art. play. Laylizzy's 'Slay' single art …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!