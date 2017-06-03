New Music: Major Lazer ft. Nasty C, Ice Prince, Patoranking & Jidenna – Particula

New joint by American EDM trio Major Lazer, off the guys’ six-track EP called “Know No Better” on a love song titled ‘Particula’. The track also features Ice Prince, Jidenna and Patoranking and was co-produced by DJ Maphorisa. Listen to “Particula” below:

