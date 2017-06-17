Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music: SmiggleBIS – Gbedu Standard

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Awolumate Records Signee; Bakare Solomon Ibukunoluwa popularly known by his stage name “SMIGGLEBIS” is out with his debut danchall track in 2017. After the release of his trendy “Ello Bae” hit video last year, he teams up with a comedy brand “That Funny African” to give this song a flavor that you all will like […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.