New Music + Video: Kagwe Mungai feat. Alicios – Nyumbani

Taurus Musik‘s top Kenyan act, Kagwe Mungai drops the visuals of another sizzling hot single titled ‘Nyumbani” featuring Alicios. “Nyumbani” was shot by Nigeria’s fast rising director, Stanz Visualz while the audio produced by Kagwe Mungai himself. Listen and Download below: Download Watch the video below:

