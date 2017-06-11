New OAU VC encourages sale of books online – The Nation Newspaper
|
New OAU VC encourages sale of books online
The Nation Newspaper
The newly appointed Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife, Prof Eyitope Ogunbodede, has urged Nigerian writers and publishers to start selling their books online. He said when writers direct people to their books by putting it …
