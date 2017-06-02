Pages Navigation Menu

New vetting measure seeks social media names and email addresses from visa applicants – Washington Times

Posted on Jun 2, 2017


New vetting measure seeks social media names and email addresses from visa applicants
The State Department has implemented a new vetting process requiring certain visa applicants to give the government a list of their email addresses and social media handles, much to the chagrin of immigration attorneys and free-speech advocates.

