New Video: Bisa Kdei feat. Reekado Banks – Feeling

Bisa Kdei finally brings to us the visuals to his latest single which features Supreme Mavin Dynasty act Reekado Banks. The highly rated collaboration titled “Feeling” is off Bisa Kdei’s next live album dubbed “Konnect” slated for release later this year. The crispy fresh visuals was directed by Yaw SkyFace. Hit Play below!

The post New Video: Bisa Kdei feat. Reekado Banks – Feeling appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

