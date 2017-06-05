New Video: Black IQ – Can’t Wait
King Makers Entertainment recording artist Black IQ is here with the visuals to his track titled “Can’t Wait“. “Can’t Wait” was produced by Benjamz while the video was directed by Clarence Peters for Capital Dreams Pictures. Hit Play below!
The post New Video: Black IQ – Can’t Wait appeared first on BellaNaija.
