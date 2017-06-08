New Video: Chinko Ekun – Gbefun

Dek-Niyor Entertainment front man Chinko Ekun returns with the crisp visuals to his recently released single titled – ‘Gbefun‘. With production credits to Aaecho, the video was shot on various location in Dubai by Walinteen Pro. Gbefun was mixed and mastered by Spyritmyx. Hit Play below:

The post New Video: Chinko Ekun – Gbefun appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

