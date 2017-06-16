New Video: CKay feat. Dremo – Gaddemit

Following up on the release of “Gaddemit” one week ago, hit making producer turned fresh faced crooner – CKay, has dropped the visuals for the amazing single. “Gaddemit” features Dremo and was produced by CKay himself while the video was directed by none other than Unlimited LA.Hit Play below!

The post New Video: CKay feat. Dremo – Gaddemit appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

