New Video: Lord Cornel feat. Zoro – Igbo Kwenu
Cabinate Music talented recording artist, Lord Cornel has joins forces with Zoro to deliver this masterpiece titled “Igbo Kwenu” The Visuals for the Track “Igbo Kwenu’ which was directed by Mex Films depicts very richly the Igbo Culture. Hit Play below!
The post New Video: Lord Cornel feat. Zoro – Igbo Kwenu appeared first on BellaNaija.
