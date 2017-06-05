New Video: Mr Eazi feat. Tekno – Short Skirt

Off his much celebrated debut EP “Life is Eazi Vol 1: Lagos to Accra“, Mr Eazi presents the visuals to “Short Skirt” featuring another rave of the moment, Tekno. The video which was directed by Alexx. A & Eazi himself features appearances from BKChatLDN panelists, Odunsi, Eddie Kadie & Oyemykke. Hit Play below!

The post New Video: Mr Eazi feat. Tekno – Short Skirt appeared first on BellaNaija.

