New Video: Nasty C – UOK

South African Hiphop powerhouse – Nasty C, hinted about the heartfelt visuals to the song he dedicated to his Mother a few days agoand here it is. “UOK” is off his “Bad Hair Extensions” album, Directed By Emilie Badenhorst. Hit Play below!

The post New Video: Nasty C – UOK appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

