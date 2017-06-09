New Video: Terry Apala feat. Bisola – Bad Girl
Terry Apala releases the official video to his latest tune “Bad Girl” featuring Big Brother Naija 2017 runner-up, the multi-talented Bisola. This masterpiece was shot by prolific director, Lucas Ried. Hit Play below!
