New Video: Zafi B feat. Maleek Berry – See My Baby

Pint-sized teenage songstress Zafi B returns with a brand new video for her summer anthem ‘See My Baby’ which features prolific producer and singer-songwriter Maleek Berry. Filmed in the heart of an abandoned London record store with 80’s aesthetics, ‘See My Baby’, which is directed by Kunia Lester, sees Zafi B embracing her new lane and […]

The post New Video: Zafi B feat. Maleek Berry – See My Baby appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

